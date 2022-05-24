Men face charges after carjacking led to police chase, North Richland Hills police say

Two men, who had children with them, have been taken into custody after North Richland Hills police said the suspects stole multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., police received a report of a carjacking near Loop 820 and Boulevard 26, they said.

“The victim stated that he was in the area to help a family member with a disabled vehicle when two men in a white Toyota 4-Runner came up to his brown Chevrolet Tahoe and stole the SUV after an assault,” a news release from the police department said. “The men, along with two children, then got into the brown Chevy Tahoe and took off westbound on 820 towards Fort Worth.”

The vehicle crashed on the roadway near Marine Creek Parkway and the men stole another car as they traveled into Parker County.

With the help of the Department of Public Safety and the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle and arrest the two men.

North Richland Hills police said the children were reported safe, but it’s unclear what the connection between the men and kids are.

“Officers are working to determine if they are family members,” the police department said. “CPS will be assisting in caring for the children until they are reunited with family.”

After further investigation, police said the initial vehicle the suspects were in, the white Toyota 4-Runner, had been stolen out of Dallas.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the police department had not released the men’s identities or the charges they’ll face.