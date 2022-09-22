Men facing charges in fatal shooting at gas station

Two men were indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury each on a second-degree murder charge in a shooting at a gas station that killed one person.

Christopher King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were indicted Thursday in connection with the death of 19-year-old Terrell Fontenette Jr. If convicted, second-degree murder carries a life sentence.

Dazjahlun Charles, 25, of Jeanerette, was indicted on a principal to second-degree murder charge.

Fontenette was fatally shot on April 13 at a gas station in the 1500 block of Bonin Road, Broussard Police said at the time. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Investigation:Louisiana reported 6 inmate deaths in prisons, jails to DOJ in 2020. A review found 180.

In a separate case, the grand jury also indicted 69-year-old Edward Lee, of Broussard, on a second-degree murder charge.

Lee is accused of fatally shooting Phillip Martin on July 31 in the 400 block of East Fourth Street in Broussard.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Two facing charges in fatal shooting at Broussard gas station