Men federally indicted after FBI agents came under fire in Warsaw, Missouri

Two men have been federally indicted for threats of violence against the federal government, as well as for armed action against FBI agents following a shooting incident in Warsaw, Missouri.

Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., and 32-year-old Jonathan S. O’Dell of Warsaw, were charged in a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City weeks after authorities reported a person had shot at Kansas City FBI agents on the 30000 block of US 65 Highway.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Oct. 7 agents approached the property with flashing lights and a loud speaker, announcing to Perry and O’Dell that the FBI had a search warrant. While an agent repeated the announcement, gunfire broke out from the front window of the residence and hit the lead FBI vehicle.

The agents did not return fire, the release read, and established a perimeter on the scene. After some communication, Perry exited the residence and was detained.

Perry is charged with one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.

O’Dell is charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Both men are in federal custody without bond after it was determined during separate detention hearings that they pose a threat to the public.