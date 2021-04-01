Men found dead in Farmington home identified

Mar. 31—The bodies of two men found dead at a home on High Street on Tuesday have been identified.

Donald Hunter, 58, and Kevin Stanley, 55, were found after officials went to the residence for a wellness check.

The Farmington Police Department, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unite- South, Maine State Police, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Franklin County Sheriff's Office will continue with the investigation in the coming days, officials said.

Officials believe that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The cause of death has not been released.