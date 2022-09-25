Men found shot to death in a Fresno County town, leaving detectives searching for clues

Two men were shot and killed early Sunday in Mendota, where Fresno County sheriff’s detectives have taken over the investigation.

Mendota police initially responded to a report of shots fired about 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds outside a home. Both men were declared dead at the scene.

Police turned over the case to Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives. They and crime scene personnel collected evidence at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two men knew each other, a Sheriff’s Office news release stated, but it remains unclear what led up to their deaths. The coroner has yet to release the men’s names.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208. Those who wish to remain anonymous also can contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org.