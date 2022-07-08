Men in fracas that led to stabbing provide few details

Jul. 7—A fracas allegedly over money owed sent one man to the emergency room with injuries caused by a knife. Neither party involved, however, were forthcoming in exactly what happened and no charges have been filed.

The incident took place around 10:42 p.m. June 28 in the parking lot of the Village Inn off N. Main St. and Burnett St., according to Ptl. Jordan Winningham's report.

The man treated in the emergency room at Cumberland Medical Center was identified as Todd Rolandon Mullins, 27, Old Hwy. 70, Harriman. The other combatant — who was not injured — is identified as Robert Henry Thomas, 58, Lee Ave., Crossville.

Police were dispatched to the Village Inn on a report of an assault and arrived on the scene to find several people standing outside the apartments. They found Mullins in a room, covered in blood, and the second man in front of the apartments.

Thomas told police he was outside the apartment building when a man exited a room and started an argument of money that was owed. The spat led to blows and at some point, Thomas told police he pulled a knife in self-defense and cut Mullins' ear.

As the two continued to push and shove each other, Mullins suffered a cut to his chest.

"Neither Mr. Mullins or Mr. Thomas were willing to provide enough information about the altercation to successfully be able to file charges," Winningham wrote in his report. "Therefore, no charges were filed."

The report indicates that alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

