The men’s game in England is a mess – without big changes, its very future is at risk

My former England captain, Will Carling, recently posited the proposal that, for current players, playing for England was no longer seen as the pinnacle of their career ambitions. I agree with him when he says it should be so. I do not accept his offered proof of citing players such as Joe Marchant, Jack Willis and Henry Arundell, who have opted to play in France and make themselves unavailable for international selection.

As highlighted by my Telegraph colleague Charlie Morgan, each of those players were not seen by Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, as guaranteed starters. Further, Willis and Arundell found themselves having to grab a contract when their clubs went under and are atypical. When your basic livelihood is on the line, inaction is not an option.

That said, Carling is right to maintain his wish for international selection to be seen as paramount for any player. Anybody who has played for their country will tell you that the experience is very different to playing for your club. The weight of responsibility, the expectation, the media focus and the social media scrutiny all make it a vastly different challenge. It is more rewarding when it goes right; much more harrowing when it does not.

What lies behind this debate is the fact that, presently, the men’s game in England is a mess. It is approaching the point where, without dramatic change, it could slide further down the list of minority sports.

So many onlookers have the reflexive and, frankly, lazy response of saying this is the Rugby Football Union’s fault, without understanding what the RFU actually is. It is not a government, with the power to make laws that compel actions and create results. It is an amalgam of conflicting interests that comprise the members (largely member clubs), the Council and the board of directors, which delegates management to the executive staff. When someone says, ‘Why doesn’t the RFU do something?’, they fail to specify which part of the RFU should do what.

At present, we have the Premiership warring with the Council about what money the RFU should give to the professional game. The Championship is warring with the Premiership and the Council, without having a credible plan apart from ‘give us more money’. The Rugby Players Association is in conflict with the clubs and the RFU about funding, and the England players have recently decided that separating themselves from the RPA will get them more cash.

The extent of rugby’s problems is established in a recent Ernst and Young report that found whilst rugby is the fourth sport, in terms of the country’s engagement base, for the 18 to 24 age group it drops to number 28. Without improving this, the future of men’s rugby is far from secure.

Amazon turns down Premiership TV

English rugby also needs to note the reasons behind Amazon Prime’s refusal to repeat its documentary series ‘Mud, Sweat and Tears’. This goes deeper than the previously reported, and simplistic, explanation that England refused to give Amazon total access to their 2023 World Cup preparations.

Several sources told me that Amazon made the uncomfortable, but direct observation that Premiership rugby is “a disaster, isn’t it?” The following is a, non-exhaustive, list of its further criticisms: the game is too complicated for the casual fan; it stops and starts too often; the rugby calendar is too cluttered and confused; stadiums need to be full to drive viewer engagement and interest; cumulatively only 200,000 people view TNT club rugby coverage regularly and these are already converted fans; if I am not a fan of rugby or a particular club, why should I care about an individual club game?

So, for all those who advocate binning the overseas rule – how do you propose to make up for the absence of all the top players who will go abroad? How will you make the Premiership sufficiently attractive to broadcasters? How do you propose to fill stadiums without those stars?

Challenges can be resolved

Without filling a score of columns, I cannot give a comprehensive resolution plan. These problems are soluble but, whatever is claimed, they are not simple; nor are they the fault of just one party. I am, however, sure that without a fundamental change in attitude from all parties, men’s rugby will continue to struggle. It might not sit easily, but moving from attrition to co-operation is the most fundamental requirement because without this you cannot solve any of the big issues.

By all means, rugby can maintain its traditional view that it should principally be a game for its players and should not have its structure dictated by broadcasters. If it does so, then it cannot expect to get top dollar. If it wants that, it is going to have to ask broadcasters what they want rather than telling them what they are going to get.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.