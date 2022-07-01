Men from Green Bay, Georgia accused of trying to cash forged checks at Kewaunee County banks

CASCO – Four men, three from Georgia and one from Green Bay, were arrested June 30 after they were accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks at two Kewaunee County banks.

Raymond D. Crowe, 63, of Green Bay, was charged with uttering (attempting to cash) a forged check. Charged with being a party to the crime of uttering were Dennis D. Nelson, 30, of Atlanta; and Laquentin Q. Kerbo, 30, and Terrance L. Austin, 34, both of Hampton, Georgia. Kerbo also was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and is wanted on an extradition warrant from Georgia.

According to a news release from the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department, an employee of the Dyckesville branch of the Bank of Luxemburg called police June 30 about a man, later identified as Crowe, trying to cash what was suspected to be a fraudulent check.

The man left before officers arrived, but the sheriff's department soon received another call about a man trying to cash a suspicious check at the Bank of Luxemburg's Casco branch.

The man left the Casco bank without getting the check cashed and was seen getting into an SUV with three other men inside. Officers from the sheriff's department and Wisconsin State Patrol stopped the SUV and arrested the four men.

The news release said the men are suspects in similar attempts to cash fraudulent checks at other locations across Wisconsin over the past two weeks.

Crowe, Nelson and Austin were being held in Kewaunee County Jail on $5,000 bail, but their bonds were posted within a day of their arrests. Kerbo remains in jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.

