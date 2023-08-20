Men had altercation, now a 38-year-old is dead and a 70-year-old is in jail, SC cops say

A man was killed and a 70-year-old South Carolina resident is in jail following a fight that led to a stabbing, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jermaine A. Mack, 38, died at McLeod Health Clarendon hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On Friday, deputies went to Lane’s Shopping Center on S.C. 260 in response to a report of someone being stabbed, according to the release. Deputies said they determined that Mack was stabbed at a home in the 1000 block of Bait Lane in the Manning area of Lake Marion. Lane’s is about a tenth of a mile from the Bait Lane home.

Deputies learned that Mack was involved in an altercation with Paul Dewitt Jr., and there was a brief search for the 70-year-old before he was located and taken into custody, according to the release.

Deputies said Dewitt lives at a home Pocahontas Circle, located between the Bait Lane residence and Lane’s.

Information about why the men were fighting was not available.

Dewitt was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. He’s being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center, where he’s waiting for a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite the arrest, the death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-435-4414, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.