Men headed to trial for murder in dragging death

Apr. 24—Sutter County Superior Court Judge David Ashby ruled this week that the cases against two men charged with the dragging and murder of a Yuba City man could proceed to trial.

Edgar McKnight, 19, and Danny McKnight, 21, are alleged to have killed Victor Camacho, 19, in September 2020 as Camacho tried to stop the men from fleeing the area after attempting to steal his father's car. The incident took place in the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue, Yuba City.

During a preliminary hearing on Thursday, the victim's stepfather, Paul Noonan, and Sutter County Sheriff's Deputies Coston Beauchamp, Trenton Ferrera and Det. Carlos Mendoza testified, according to Assistant District Attorney Cameron King.

Both men were held to answer for second-degree murder. King said Ashby granted his request to add counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death, and attempted car theft to Edgar McKnight's charges.

A hearing for arraignment on the information is scheduled for May 10 at 9 a.m. As of late Friday, both men remained in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.