Men go to hospital after stabbings in southeast Fresno. Here’s what led up to the incident

Two men were taken to Community Regional Medical Center after a Saturday morning dispute turned into a pair of stabbings, Fresno police reported.

The incident took place about 11 a.m. on East Thomas Avenue, just west of Maple Avenue, police reported. The men, in their late 30s or early 40s, were arguing before it turned into a fistfight.

From there, both suffered knife wounds, which appeared to be non-life threatening. They were taken to a hospital, where police were attempting to sort out the matter.