Men identified in store shooting

Aug. 4—HIGH POINT — Police have identified the two men wanted in the shooting of an east High Point grocery store clerk this past weekend.

The High Point Police Department isn't releasing the names at this time, Detective B.J. MacFarland told The High Point Enterprise Tuesday afternoon.

The two men argued Saturday night with a 30-year-old man working for the Apple Tree Grocery on E. Green Drive just before one pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants and shot the employee several times.

Police haven't released the name of the clerk, who was reported to have wounds to his groin and legs and was in stable condition at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.