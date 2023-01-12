Men impersonating police carjack people at Memphis hotel

A group of police imposters carjacked people outside of a Memphis hotel, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD tweeted out a public safety announcement informing citizens of the imposter’s activities.

According to police, six men in two different cars approached people at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The group was armed and pretended to be police but then carjacked those people, MPD said.

Those victims had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Memphis Police are working to track down these fake cop carjackers.

If you know who these men are or anything about this crime, the Memphis Police Department urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: