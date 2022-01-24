Men, including 2 brothers, fatally beat man accused of abusing girl, Texas cops say

Three men, including two half-brothers, are accused of beating to death a man accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl, Texas police told news outlets.

The man, a 42-year-old, was a stepfather to the brothers, and the girl is their younger sister, McAllen newspaper The Monitor reported. A farmer found his body in a field on Thursday, Jan. 20, and the investigation was handed over to police in the nearby town of Pharr, where the stepfather lived.

There was a warrant out for his arrest on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child, police told outlets.

The three men, all 18 years old, have been arrested, The Monitor reported.

Earlier that day, the girl spoke up to her mother, saying the man had been sexually abusing her, ValleyCentral reported. The two brothers confronted him, police said, and there was a fight.

The stepdad ran out of the home, fleeing to an apartment down the street, the outlet reported. But police said the brothers followed him, and with the help of a friend, attacked him for a second time.

The trio left briefly but returned to the area and found the man walking by himself, injured from the previous bouts, KRGV reported. They set upon him again — one of the three men now wearing brass knuckles — and beat him badly, police told the TV station.

Then they are accused of loading him into the bed of a truck and dumping him in the field where he was later discovered, according to KRGV.

He was probably still alive at the time, police told outlets.

One of the brothers and the friend are charged with murder, while the other brother is facing a lesser charge of aggravated assault, police told the outlet.

Bond has been set at $1.5 million and $1 million for each brother, and $1.5 million for their friend, according to The Monitor.

