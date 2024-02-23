Men indicted on 9 counts of felonious assault for shooting incident in Middletown

Feb. 22—Two Middletown men are facing multiple felonious assault counts for a September shooting incident on Aaron Drive that injured three people.

The shooting happened about 3:10 a.m. when officers heard multiple gunshots and were dispatched a short time later for a person being struck in the 2000 block of Aaron.

A victim was found a the apartment complex with a gunshot wound and transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. An officer on patrol found second gunshot victim at Lefferson Road and Spring Grove Lane and a third victim who drove himself to the hospital, according to the police report.

Several vehicles and residences in the apartment complex were riddled with bullets.

Following a lengthy investigation, Khalyn Jackson, 27 and Quanterius Keith, 26, were indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury with gun specifications.

Jackson was indicted on five counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability. Jackson is currently in prison for a previous drug possession charge.

Keith was indicted on four counts of felonious assault. On Thursday afternoon, he was not yet in custody.

In 2019, Keith was one of four people charged in connection with a 2018 homicide, but charges were dropped after the grand jury did not return a murder in indictment.