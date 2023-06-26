Men indicted in marijuana trafficking ring linked to Rochester police officer's murder

The men accused of a role in a major marijuana trafficking ring — one that allegedly engaged in a turf war that led to the fatal shooting of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz — have been indicted on drug trafficking charges.

Earlier this month a federal grand jury indicted Brandon Washington, Deadrick Fulwiley, Derrick Steele and Jermell Washington, charging them with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana from various city drug houses.

"The four defendants are also charged with possessing, using, and carrying firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking crimes," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. "In addition, Brandon Washington and Deadrick Fulwiley are charged with possessing, using, and carrying a machine gun in furtherance of their drug trafficking crimes."

Two local gangs allegedly were sparring for control of marijuana trafficking last year in a swath of the city. One faction asked for help from out-of-state gang members, police allege. One of those is suspected to have been Kelvin Vickers, now accused of the homicide of Mazurkiewicz.

Mazurkiewicz and his partner Sino Seng were on Bauman Street conducting surveillance in response to the violence when they were ambushed on July 21. Police allege that Vickers fired at least 16 shots into the police undercover van, killing Mazurkiewicz and injuring Seng.

The funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was held in the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY on Monday August 1, 2022.

Fulwiley has been charged in state court with murder in the July 20 fatal shootings of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, and the attempted murder of a third victim in that shooting. Also charged in those crimes is Raheim Robinson.

At a news conference this week, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross highlighted the indictments and the marijuana-trafficking competition that ignited the violence last summer.

Washington is alleged to be the leader of one of the trafficking organizations, and Rasheem Sullivan alleged to be the other. Sullivan, along with eight additional men alleged to be members of the Bloods gang, were charged in December with narcotics conspiracy and weapons offenses.

At the news conference, Ross said that the U.S. Attorney's Office is working closely with Rochester police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, to screen gun arrests and see if the accused would be eligible for federal prosecution. Federal charges are not subject to state bail reform laws.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Men indicted in trafficking ring linked to Anthony Mazurkiewicz murder