Men indicted in unrelated thefts and burglaries

Mar. 14—Two men from Cumberland and Fentress counties were indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury on multiple burglary and theft cases occurring in 2021 and 2022.

Dustin Shane Wright, 33, of Allardt, was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of vandalism of less than $1,000 and criminal trespassing involving four victims.

Harlan Clay Phillips, 30, of the Crossville area, was indicted on five counts of theft relating to an August 2021 sheriff's office investigation into stolen property.

Wright is accused of breaking into three residences on Jan. 3, theft of a Chevrolet Suburban on Nov. 13, 2021, and vandalizing two of the buildings he entered.

Those incidents were investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Investigator David Hamby and Deputies Ben Griffin, Dustin Jackson, Eli Tollett, Lucas Turner and Tyler Yoder.

The charges against Phillips stem from a raid and ongoing investigation into stolen property that deputies allege were under his control.

The incident occurred on a county road on or around Aug. 3, 2021.

Phillips is charged with possession of a stolen trailer valued at up to $1,000; possession of a stolen 1988 Chevrolet Camaro valued at up to $1,000; possession of a Haulmark enclosed trailer, 75 gallons of gasoline and two gas cans; possession of a 2006 Keystone 36B camper valued at more than $10,000; and two ATVs reported stolen from one victim valued at more than $2,500.

Phillips, Wright and all others facing indictment are to appear for arraignment in Criminal Court on March 22.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.

In other action of the grand jury, the following indictments were handed down:

Burglary/theft

—Kailey Marie Abney, aggravated burglary, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on Aug. 23, 2021, and break-ins at a residence, storage shed and theft of jewelry. The incident was investigated by Crossville Police Department Lt. Dustin Lester, Capt. Brian Tilley and Ptl. Jordan Winningham.

Assault

—Shawn Arvin Jackson, aggravated assault and domestic assault, occurring on May 31, 2021. The incident was investigated by CCSO Sgt. James Scott and Deputy Bobby Moore.

—Amanda Nichole Brown, aggravated assault and three counts of domestic assault, occurring on Dec. 29, 2021, and involving three juvenile victims. The incident was investigated by CCSO Deputies Perrianna Evans and Tristin Partridge.

—Vickey Michelle Cockrell, aggravated assault and domestic assault involving a gun, occurring on June 29, 2021. The incident was investigated by CCSO Deputy Nate Lewis.

Methamphetamine

—Billie Ray Pugh, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, occurring on May 28, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Nate Lewis and Sarah Smith.

—Billie Ray Pugh, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, occurring on March 15, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Jacob Moore and Jamie Wyatt.

—Billie Ray Pugh, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery,

—Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, occurring March 24, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Tashua Stone and Jamie Wyatt.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth for sale and/or delivery and reckless endangerment, occurring on Oct, 17, and involving a motor vehicle, investigated by Cookeville Police Department Ptl. Sean Mullikin and CCSO Deputy Jacob Moore.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, occurring on Aug. 4, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Chuck Hennessee, Bobby Moore and Ron Fields and Tennessee Department of Correction probation officer Chris Goddard.

Possession

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., sale of oxymorphone and delivery of oxymorphone, occurring on Oct. 26, 2020, and investigated by CPD Det. Kenneth Cherry.

—Carol Lee Shell, sale of oxymorphone and delivery of oxymorphone, occurring on Oct. 26, 2020, and investigated by CPD Det. Kenneth Cherry.

—Steven Cory Stanley, possession of fentanyl, possession of meth and fourth offense driving on a suspended license, occurring on July 14, 2021, and investigated by Trooper Jeremy Newcome.

Driving under the influence

—Ricky Alan Combs, second offense driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, occurring on Jan. 6, 2021, involving driving a vehicle toward another person, investigated by Lake Tansi Police and Security Officer Gary Cross.

—Randy Thomas Tolle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, occurring on Jan. 1, 2020, and investigated by CPD Ptls. Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula.

Miscellaneous

—Billie Ray Pugh, possession of drug paraphernalia, occurring on July 6, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputies Jacob Moore, Dakota Rucker and Jamie Wyatt.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com