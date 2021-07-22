Men involved in stashing body of Corbin woman enter guilty plea

Nita Johnson, The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.
·3 min read

Jul. 22—LAUREL COUNTY — Two men involved with hiding the body of a murdered woman in 2018 will serve two years in jail after their sentencing hearing next month.

Over three years after the death of Sherry Rose of Corbin, Michael Hinkle, 51, and Cody Allen Hinkle, 27, of Mitchell Creek Road in London entered a plea agreement in Laurel Circuit Court on Thursday to tampering with physical evidence related to their roles in hiding Rose's body in a secluded area in Clay County.

Rose was reported missing by her co-workers at the Corbin Walmart on June 12, 2018 after she failed to report for work — an unusual incident for her. That sent police to her home on Thoroughbred Trail, in a trailer park just off Cumberland Gap Parkway (U.S. 25-E) and American Greeting Card Road the following day.

It was during that investigation that Laurel Sheriff's officials learned that neighbors had seen Rose's daughter, Christie McFadden and her husband, Joseph, driving Rose's vehicle and unloading cleaning supplies the weekend after Rose was reported missing. After several days of trying to locate the McFaddens, police did question and arrest the pair on charges of murder, theft over $500, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and fleeing or evading police.

Questioning of the two revealed that they had enticed the Hinkles to participate in the plot to hide Rose's body. Evidence indicates that the McFaddens put Rose's body in a suitcase and took it to "the farm" — a place located in southern Laurel County. The Hinkles then reportedly put Rose's body into their vehicle and took it to a secluded area in Clay County and left it there. Rose's vehicle was also found abandoned.

Initially, the Hinkles were charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in their indictment in August 2018. Their plea agreement dismissed the abuse charge on both men. However, the plea also requires both men to testify against the McFaddens during their jury trial scheduled for next month.

The Hinkles were released on bond just days following their arrest, meaning they have served little jail time that would be counted toward their sentence time.

The Hinkles are set for sentencing on Aug. 18 before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton. The McFaddens are scheduled for a jury trial in August.

___

In other Laurel Circuit Court hearings:

—Another man charged with first-degree rape had his day in court on Thursday entering a guilty plea for an incident that took place on Sept. 5, 2018. The indictment returned against Adrian David Gross, 44, of West Laurel Road in London, stated that Gross "engaged in sexual intercourse" with a female "through the use of forcible compulsion."

Gross was facing between 5 to 10 years in prison on the charge, but entered a guilty plea to serve 7 years. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years. Sentencing is set for Sept. 5.

—A man charged with bootlegging alcohol into the county in January 2017 also entered a guilty plea in Thursday's court session.

Harold E. Mayton, 73, address not listed, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of facilitation to engaging in organized crime, agreeing to serve a 2-year sentence that was probated for 5 years. As part of the plea agreement, he also agreed to forfeit $25,000.

Mayton was indicted in Nov. 2019 along with four other people for "organizing, conspiring and participating among themselves and with others in committing the offense of operating and/or profiting from the illegal transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in a county that is dry between Jan. 23, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2017. As part of the plea agreement, additional charges of trafficking in alcohol in a dry territory were dismissed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pick to lead public lands bureau poised for full Senate vote

    The new director of the bureau will be central to Biden's effort to address climate change through the management of public lands, including a current review of the federal oil and gas leasing program. The bureau, a division of the Interior Department, manages more than a tenth of the nation's surface area, overseeing permitting for energy development, grazing, timber harvesting and recreation. Because of the tie vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have to take procedural steps to bring the nomination to the full chamber for debate and a vote, according to Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin.

  • Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal

    A man has confessed to defrauding a Chinese-Canadian pop singer, Kris Wu, over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said Thursday. The former member of Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which prompted an outpouring of support for the woman online and criticism of Wu. The man, identified only by the surname Liu, was arrested Sunday in Nantong, near Shanghai, after the singer's mother complained to police that the family had been defrauded, according to the Beijing Public Security Bureau statement.

  • Maryland man pleads guilty to entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

    BALTIMORE — A Columbia man who livestreamed himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for entering the building. Andrew Ryan Bennett had posted to Facebook that “chaos” was coming to Washington that day, and filmed live videos from inside the Capitol. But his plea agreement notes that he “admonished others not to be destructive inside the ...

  • CDC guidance on masking unchanged as Delta variant sweeps U.S. - Walenksy

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not revised its masking guidance, even as the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep the United States, driving up case counts, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a Thursday press call. Walensky declined to say if the CDC is considering changing the guidance. The CDC in May relaxed its guidance so that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most public spaces.

  • UK court rules Autonomy's Lynch can be extradited to face US charges

    LONDON (Reuters) -A British court said on Thursday that Mike Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face charges including securities fraud related to the $11 billion deal. Lynch's lawyer said if Britain's Home Secretary now decides to allow the extradition, Lynch will appeal. Westminster Magistrates Court Appropriate Judge Michael Snow ruled he was satisfied that extradition is compatible with the defendant's rights, and he would send the case to the Home Secretary (Interior Minister) for a decision on whether he is to be extradited.

  • Union Pacific will see ‘$500 million in productivity’ in second half: CEO

    Union Pacific crushes second quarter earnings expectations. Union Pacific Chairman, CEO and President Lance Fritz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Violence overshadows memorial Mass for slain Haitian leader

    CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A priest told mourners at a memorial service Thursday for slain President Jovenel Moïse that too much blood is being shed in Haiti as authorities warned of more violence ahead of his funeral. “The killings and kidnappings should stop,” he said, noting that poor communities are the most affected. The Mass at the cathedral in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien was about half-full as officials warned other events planned for later in the day could be canceled amid concerns over violence.

  • Deadly flash floods hit Colorado: "We saw a roof go floating by"

    The flooding destroyed at least five homes.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • ‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

    Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila

  • Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’

    The neighbor and babysitter of a five-year-old girl is being credited as a hero after calling Detroit police when she […] The post Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • Woman calls out stranger for his sign asking beachgoers to dress more modestly: 'This cannot be real'

    A woman felt like she was being harassed by a man after he stood in front of her holding a sign on modesty.

  • A woman ditched her clothes and went skinny-dipping. It wasn’t her pool, Florida cops say

    Pro tip: While most people in Florida love cooling off in a pool, it’s better to swim in a place where you have permission.

  • Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

    A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.

  • Minister accused of giving teen meth and raping her at church, Texas police say

    The 15-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital with complications from smoking meth, police say.

  • How to avoid catalytic converter theft: Tips on protecting your car as thieves target rare metals

    Avoiding catalytic converter theft can involve simple tips like not parking on the street if you can help it. Also, park in well-lit areas.