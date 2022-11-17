Men lead police on foot chase in Frederick, cross U.S 15

Nov. 16—Two men were arrested Wednesday after leading police officers on an elaborate foot chase in Frederick, police said.

Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said in an interview Wednesday that the agency has not "100% identified" the individuals, but it believes the men are from New Jersey.

The agency will release their names as soon as they are identified, he said.

Etzler said that on Tuesday night, the two men began a "crime spree" in Virginia and broke into about 15 vehicles. The men stole one vehicle and drove into Maryland, including Washington County.

The men crashed the vehicle in Washington County, Etzler said. The duo then stole another vehicle and drove into Frederick.

The men crashed that stolen vehicle into a pickup truck and a Frederick County transit bus Wednesday morning in the area of West Patrick Street and Hillcrest Drive, Etzler said.

The men fled the scene on foot, Etzler said. Police were notified of the crash around 10:25 a.m, he wrote in a text message.

Washington County police notified Frederick police of the two men, and the agency began coordinating with other agencies. However, in Frederick police's canvassing of the crash scene, it couldn't find anyone with information on the men.

Later, police found the men in the area of Heather Ridge Drive and Taney Avenue, Etzler said.

What ensued was 10 police officers chasing the men through backyards, apartment complexes and eventually across U.S. 15, Etlzer said.

Etzler said he was unsure if both men crossed U.S. 15.

One man was arrested in the 1400 block of Taney Avenue. The second man was arrested at the intersection of Pinewood Drive and Motter Avenue, Etzler said.

The chase ended at noon, he said.

Etzler said no officers or bystanders were injured. The men were also not injured

Etzler said he was not told of any injuries from the crash at West Patrick Street and Hillcrest Drive.

"It was really good coordination and work on the part of the officers to make sure there were no injuries to bystanders, no injuries to the suspects and no injuries to the officers," Etzler said.

