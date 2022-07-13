Men load trash can full of cigarettes, steal smokes from gas station, police say

One group of thieves wanted all the smoke.

Memphis Police said four men broke into a BP gas station on Park Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 26.

Video released by police shows the burglars filling up a trash can with cartons of cigarettes.

Police said they also stole a small amount of cash after breaking into the gas station with a sledgehammer and crowbars.

The thieves then took off in two Infiniti sedans, one with a broken-out sunroof, according to police. Those Infinitis are believed to be stolen, Memphis Police said.

If you recognize anyone from this video or have any idea where these men are now, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

