Men, morale, munitions: Russia's Ukraine war faces long slog

ANDREA ROSA and JAMEY KEATEN
·5 min read

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — From a hideout in a bombed-out house in eastern Ukraine, army commander Mykhailo Strebizh twirls a mortar shell the size of a bowling pin, calling it “aid we got from Europe and America.”

He then turns to a makeshift blackboard — a door with words written on it in chalk -- showing weapon inventories. One line says “NATO” in Cyrillic letters, then a number: 11.

These days, Ukraine’s beleaguered but unbowed forces are doing a lot of counting about the help they’re getting from abroad.

As Russia’s initially botched and broad offensive turns its focus to the eastern Donbas region, the war has entered a new and seemingly more enduring phase. While Russia has kept quiet about its war casualties, Ukrainian authorities say up to 200 of their soldiers are dying each day. Experts say both sides are taking heavy losses.

The United States last week upped the ante with its largest pledge of aid for Ukrainian forces yet — an additional $1 billion in military assistance aimed to help repel or reverse Russian advances.

But experts note that such aid deliveries haven’t kept pace with needs, raising questions about how sustainable the war effort will be — and how defense industries on both sides can continue to feed it.

“We’re moving from peacetime to wartime,” said Francois Heisbourg, a senior adviser at the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research think tank. “Peacetime means low production rates, and ramping up the production rate means that you have to first build industrial facilities … This is a defense-industrial challenge which is of a very great magnitude.”

That, in part, explains why Western deliveries of much-ballyhooed support for Ukraine have often fallen short and are slow in coming.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany last week issued a “Ukraine Support Tracker” that showed the U.S. has delivered about half of its pledged commitments in military support for Ukraine, and Germany about one-third. Poland and Britain had both delivered on much of what they had promised, the report showed.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s ambassador in Madrid, Serhii Phoreltsev, thanked Spain — which trumpeted shipment of 200 tons of military aid in April — but said the ammunition that was included was only enough for “about two hours of combat.”

Ukrainian filmmaker-turned-fighter Volodymyr Demchenko, tweeted a video of himself expressing gratitude about U.S. firearms: “There is American guns they send to us. It’s nice guns, and 120 bullets to each,” he said, before lamenting: “It’s like 15 minutes of a fight.”

Over the weekend, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned the war could last years, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged more training of Ukrainian troops abroad, the latest sign that friends of Ukraine’s government are digging in for the long haul even as he warned of growing “Ukraine fatigue” in the minds of the public abroad.

Part of the issue is that Ukrainian forces, whose country was once a stalwart member of the Soviet Union, are more familiar with Soviet-era weaponry than NATO equipment. Take artillery: The Western standard is 155mm artillery, while the Russian and Ukrainian forces have traditionally used 152mm stocks.

An untold number of Ukrainians have traveled abroad to get training on the Western-standard kit.

Of the $1 billion pledge from the U.S., only slightly more than one-third of that will be rapid, off-the-shelf deliveries by the Pentagon, and the rest will be available over a longer term. The pledge, which includes 18 howitzers and 36,000 rounds of ammunition for them, addresses Ukraine’s plea for more longer-range weaponry.

That’s far short of what the Ukrainians want — 1,000 155-mm caliber howitzers, 300 multiple-launch rocket systems, 500 tanks, 2,000 armored vehicles and 1,000 drones — as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser Mikhail Podolyak tweeted last week, before the latest big Western pledges.

“What the Ukrainians have got to do is conduct what military people tend to call a counter-battery operation” to respond to Russian artillery fire, said Ben Barry, a former director of the British Army Staff who is senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “To do this, you need accurate weapons with a high rate of fire and a range that allows them to keep out of the way of the other side’s artillery.”

“The Ukrainians are saying they don’t have enough long-range rockets to adequately suppress Russian artillery,” he said. “I think they’re probably right.”

Analysts say the Russian military’s big advantage has been its stockpiles of artillery and an expertise in using it, which dates back centuries. Their concentration on the east, and not broader swaths of Ukraine, has allowed them to shorten supply lines that were too long earlier in this war.

Time, on the other hand, is on Ukraine’s side, the experts say: Ukrainian fighters are both motivated and mobilized — all men in the country of 40 million have been called to fight, whereas Russia has so far avoided a call-up of conscripts, which could vastly tilt the war in Russia’s favor, but may not be popular with all Russians.

Experts have noted declining morale on both sides as the standoff, notably in and around the city of Sievierodonetsk in recent weeks, has dented fighting spirit and prompted front-line fighters to question and defy orders from above.

Russia has been targeting stockpiles and supply lines, and hitting them, Russian military chiefs say. Ukrainian authorities have either denied such claims, or said nothing about them: Neither side wants to let on to the other too much about the damage and deaths they are sustaining.

As to how long such fighting could least, analyst Heisbourg admits “that's a hard one” but sees parallels between Ukraine today and France when Germany invaded in World War I — a population of about 40 million in Ukraine today and France before that war; the invaders neared the capital early on before being pushed back a bit; France had ammunition shortages, just as Ukraine does with artillery today.

A years-long war of attrition is “quite possible,” he said.

___

Jamey Keaten reported from Geneva.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Destroyed Russian Tanks to Be Paraded in Europe by Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is planning to tour an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles across Europe, as it strives to maintain public attention on the conflict. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap“We’ll help to ensure tha

  • Special Operations Forces recount how the Ukrainian defenders are holding Sievierodonetsk

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 16:27 The fighting groups of the Special Operations Forces together with other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to fight for Sievierodonetsk.

  • Ben Stiller visits Ukraine on behalf of UN for World Refugee Day; 'Decisive' battles being fought in Donbas: Live updates

    Actor Ben Stiller, the U.N. refugee agency's goodwill ambassador, marked World Refugee Day by visiting Ukraine and Poland. Live updates

  • Half a million people remain under occupation in the Kherson region Lahuta

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 15:59 Hennadii Lahuta, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that between 450,000 and 500,000 citizens are still in the occupied territory of the region.

  • LZ Lakehawk: The Marines have landed with first Black officer at four-star table

    The president has nominated Lt. Gen. Michael Langley for promotion to the highest rank attainable. Langley would lead U.S. Africa Command in Germany.

  • 'It's just hell there': Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine

    Russia’s military kept on grinding down Ukraine’s defenses Monday, with combat in eastern areas said to be entering a “decisive” phase, as the war’s consequences for food and fuel supplies increasingly weighed on minds around the globe. In Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, which in recent weeks has become the focal point of Moscow’s attempt to impose its will on its neighbor, battles raged for the control of multiple villages, the local governor said. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the Kremlin had ordered the Russian military to overrun the entire Luhansk region by next Sunday.

  • Russia used prohibited ammunition in Ukraine at least 210 times, reports New York Times

    Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has used weapons and ammunition prohibited by international law at least 210 times, The New York Times reported on June 19.

  • Luhansk region: decisive battles are underway as Russia attempts to reach the regional border by 26 June - Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 14:54 Decisive battles are underway in the conurbations of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as the Russian leadership is demanding that its troops reach the administrative borders of Luhansk Oblast by 26 June.

  • Russia now controls majority of residential areas in Severodonetsk

    Combat over the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is continuing around the clock, and Russian troops currently control the majority of the city’s residential areas, head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said on Ukrainian TV on June 20.

  • Ukrainian forces lose control over Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk Luhansk Military Administration

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 10:13 Ukrainian Defence Forces have lost control of the town of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk. Russia has intensified its artillery fire and airstrikes on Luhansk Oblast.

  • Azov Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko hands over his command

    DENYS KARLOVKYI - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 22:36 Denys Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, has handed over his duties to Major Mykyta Nadtochii. Source: Major Nadtochii in a comment for Radio Svoboda Quote from Nadtochii: "It was just a Telegram message [from Denys Prokopenko - ed.

  • Zelenskyy hails 'historic week' as Ukraine awaits word on EU membership application

    European leaders will this week vote on whether Ukraine's bid to join the EU should be successful. It's a "fateful" decision, Zelenskyy said.

  • U.S. may let Tajikistan hold on to fleeing Afghan aircraft

    The United States may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan military aircraft donated by the U.S. that sought shelter in the Central Asian country following the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul last August, a U.S. military commander said. U.S.-trained Afghan pilots flew dozens of military planes and helicopters to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as they fled the Islamist Taliban who took over the country as foreign forces withdrew. The Taliban have demanded that the two countries return the aircraft.

  • EU split over fertiliser plants in poorer nations as food crisis bites

    The European Union is divided on how to help poorer nations fight a growing food crisis and address shortages of fertilisers caused by the war in Ukraine, with some fearing a plan to invest in plants in Africa would clash with EU green goals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted a global food crisis and fears of worse to come because of a drop in grain exports from Ukraine and a spike in prices of chemical fertilisers, of which Russia and Belarus are major producers. The EU has for weeks tried to help its poorer neighbours in Africa and the Middle East to weather the crisis by offering them fresh funds, while trying to convince them EU sanctions against Moscow and Minsk are not to be blamed for the food emergency.

  • There are no people among Ukrainian officials who allow the existence of "Minsk-3:" Head of the Presidents Office

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 12:06 Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office assured that there are no people in the governing team who would allow the "Minsk-3" option. Source: Yermak in an interview with Lb Quote from Yermak: "No, we definitely aren't allowing it (version" Minsk-3 "- ed.

  • Russia blames Ukrainian rebels for bombing in Kherson that injured prison chief

    Ukrainian rebels attempted to assassinate a local prison boss in Russian-held Kherson, the city's puppet government has said.

  • Missiles shot down over Odesa and the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district - Pivden [South] Operational Command

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 08:15 Russian troops tried to launch a missile strike on the night of 19-20 June against the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast, and against Odesa in the morning, but the missiles were destroyed in mid-air.

  • Ukrainian defenders attack "Boiko towers" stolen by Russia in the Black Sea

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 13:15 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit the "Boiko towers" - drilling rigs belonging to the Russian-appropriated Chornomornaftogaz [an oil and gas company located in Simferopol, Crimea, that was "nationalised" by the Crimean authorities after the annexation of the peninsula].

  • A younger Indian rival believes it can beat Shopify everywhere in the world

    Shopify, the online store builder for e-commerce companies, has been around for almost 16 years, making it one of the oldest firms in the segment. Born as late as 2020, during the pandemic, Dukaan is already confident of beating Shopify anywhere in the world. The Canadian behemoth, meanwhile, has faced “a serious performance problem,” according to Dukaan co-founder and chief technology officer Subhash Choudhary.

  • Russia’s World War II Invasion of Finland Eerily Mirrors Ukraine

    Geopix/Alamy Stock PhotoThe war in Finland had started about three weeks before. When the headlines announced that Helsinki had been bombed I thought it would be another Poland—that the country would be obliterated so quickly there would be little chance of getting there before it was over. Then the papers began recording the amazing feats of the Finns; incredible though it seemed, the Russian “steam-roller” was being held in check.I made my arrangements to go to Helsinki and left a few days aft