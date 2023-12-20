Men nabbed in Athens suspected in numerous Pokémon and sports card thefts

Two men nabbed in Athens are under suspicion for stealing thousands of dollars worth of sports and Pokémon cards in recent weeks from Walmart stores in two states.

“We’re up to around 20 incidents involving Walmarts across Georgia and South Carolina,” Athens-Clarke police Detective Nathaniel Franco said Tuesday.

The suspects, a 50-year-old Piedmont, S.C., man and a 36-year-old Easley, S.C., man, were both arrested Dec. 13 in Athens, according to an incident reported released on Tuesday. Both cities are on the outskirts of Greenville.

The men used the same method of operation in the numerous thefts, according to Franco. One man goes in the store and examines the cards, while the second man comes into the store with a trash can and loads the cards before walking out.

“Usually, thieves come in and steal a trash can on a shelf, but these guys are bringing their own trash cans,” said the detective, who investigate numerous shoplifting cases.

The suspects are alleged to have hit the Walmart on Lexington Road the first time on Dec. 8.

“Luckily we were able to get a tag number out of South Carolina near Greenville, so we knew the vehicle involved,” Franco said.

And while Franco was actually working on the report on Dec. 13, he said he received a telephone call from Walmart that the suspects were back.

Franco issued a lookout for the vehicle and an officer stopped it not far from Walmart, he said.

“We were able to recover over $1,400 they had just taken from our Walmart,” he said. In addition, before arriving in Athens, the suspects had stopped at the Walmart in Hartwell and stole $1,300 in cards and the Walmart in Oconee County, where they took $500 worth, he said.

But there were even more cards in the vehicle.

“There was another thousand or so worth of cards that we have not determined where they came from,” he said. “I have worked with Walmart corporate security and we were able to link them to more stores."

Franco said the Hartwell and Oconee stores plan to prosecute, but he can’t speak for the other stores in other jurisdictions.

“Every agency is different. For some it’s more difficult to charge and they put the onus on the store to prosecute. It’s sort of a waiting game to see who else presses charges,” he said.

Franco said he questioned the men in regards to what they were doing with the cards.

“One suspect said he gives the stuff away, which I don’t believe,” he said.

“I have nothing solid to believe they are keeping (the cards) at a certain location, so I don’t anticipate a search warrant,” he said.

Franco noted that the suspects even had a spare trash can in their 2024 Chevrolet Trax.

“They did it so much and so often that it was only a matter of time before they got caught,” the detective said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 2 men nabbed in Athens suspected in card thefts at numerous Walmarts