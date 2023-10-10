Two men are charged with murder after a man they are accused of shooting died.

The shooting happened more than a week ago in Gaston County.

According to police, a call came in just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

Gaston County Police responded to 118 Rocky Ridge Way, Gastonia, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 55-year-old Shane Lamar Woody suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Christopher Brewer, 41, and Jerry Johnson Jr., 43, were arrested the same day and charged with attempted murder and robbery.

According to a press release Tuesday, those charges were upgraded after investigators met with the District Attorney’s office. Both now face charges of first-degree murder.

They are being held without bond.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Det. S. Brogden at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Men now charged with first-degree murder in Sept. 29 shooting