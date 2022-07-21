Men open fire at Memphis gas station after failing to rob store, police say

Gunshots rang out at a Memphis gas station after two men failed to rob the store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The would-be robbers entered a Mapco on East Shelby Drive on Wednesday, July 20, police said.

Two men walked in with guns drawn, according to police. One man stood lookout while the other walked behind the counter and demanded that the clerk open the safe, MPD said.

Two men opened fire at a Mapco on East Shelby Drive after failing to rob the gas station, Memphis Police said.

When the clerk couldn’t open the safe, both men fired shots and then ran off, according to police.

Both men are described as between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and in their early 20′s.

If you have any idea who these men are, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

