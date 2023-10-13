Men open fire on restaurant server after she was harassed on shift, Tennessee cops say

A server dodged “four or five shots” from a group of men she accused of following her from a Tennessee restaurant, police said.

One week later, authorities are still searching for the shooters.

The waitress was at work Friday, Oct. 6, when she said she was accosted by a male patron, according to a Memphis Police Department news release. He was with a group of six other men dining at the restaurant, police said.

The woman told officers the men were outside waiting for her after her shift. The patron she said harassed her earlier did so again, so she left, according to police.

That’s when the group split up. Some of them got into a Ford F-150 while the others hopped in a Chevrolet Silverado and began tailing the victim, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At some point, the F-150 pulled up beside the woman, and the driver opened fire toward her, according to police. The woman managed to get away uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicles involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

Salon owner shot dead in domestic dispute, Ohio cops say. She could ‘light up the room’

Boy helping brother track stolen vehicle gets shot by car thief, Texas police say

Pregnant mom shot dead outside Amazon facility, MN cops say. Ex-fiance pleads guilty