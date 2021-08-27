Men ordered to pay restitution after Salisbury road rage encounter

Aug. 27—SALISBURY — A local man and a friend were ordered to pay almost $2,000 to a man who police say they attacked during a road rage incident that began in Newburyport and ended in Salisbury Square last summer

Cory Robertson, 27, of Lafayette Street, Salisbury, and Kevin Roussin, 22, of Heritage St., Salem, admitted a judge or jury could find them guilty of assault and battery during their appearances Wednesday in Newburyport District Court. Robertson also admitted he was driving without a license, according to court records.

Both men saw the assault and battery charge continued without a finding for a year. During that time, they must stay out of trouble with the law, have no contact with the victim or any witnesses, and pay the victim $1,945 in restitution.

The dollar amount covers medical and dental bills not covered by insurance, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

The incident on Aug. 28, 2020, began in Newburyport while the victim was driving west on Water Street near the U.S. Coast Guard station. The victim was driving slowly with his wife and 9-year-old twin daughters in the car. Robertson was behind the wheel with Roussin and a woman in the car behind them.

"The victim was looking for a bakery and was likely driving slow and may have swerved to the left," Officer Craig Goodrich wrote in his report. "When he did this and swerved back he may have cut off or come close to Robertson's vehicle. This angered Robertson and his passengers. They then began to exchange words with the victim with, it seems, each vehicle yelling at each other."

Goodrich has since been promoted to sergeant.

The two drivers continued across the Gillis Bridge into Salisbury before Robertson sped ahead of the victim and pulled over in the breakdown lane. Robertson and Roussin then got out of the car and challenged the victim to stop his car.

The victim told police that Robertson and Roussin walked into the travel lane and he had to swerve to avoid hitting them. Robertson and Roussin got back into the car and sped after the victim's car, eventually catching up with him near Salisbury Square. At a red light, Roussin threw a banana or a banana peel at the victim's car.

The two cars eventually drove into the CVS parking lot, where the victim got out of his car and confronted Robertson and Roussin. A witness told Goodrich that Robertson grabbed the victim's arms and held them while Roussin punched him in the face.

"This basically happens as soon as the victim steps out of the vehicle," Goodrich wrote in his report.

Roussin admitted he punched the victim but said he did it in self-defense. Robertson and Roussin denied the victim was being restrained when the punch was delivered.

But based on the witness testimony and the fact that it appeared Robertson and Roussin had been aggressively chasing and cutting off the victim's car, they were charged with assault and battery, according to Goodrich's report.