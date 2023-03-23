Men ordered to stand trial in 2018 death of hunter at Rose Lake State Game Area

ST. JOHNS — Two men have been ordered to stand trial in connection with the shooting death of a hunter at Rose Lake State Game Area more than four years ago.

A judge said text communications between Robert Rodway, of St. Johns, and Thomas Olson, of Grand Blanc Township, after Chong Moua Yang was killed on Nov. 16, 2018, can be interpreted as "damning" admissions, even if the defendants characterized them as dark humor.

Clinton County District Judge Michael Clarizio listens to testimony on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, during the second day of the preliminary hearing for the two men charged in the November 2018 killing of hunter Chong Yang in Bath Township's Rose Lake State Game Area.

"If you want to spin it as gallows humor ... a jury might buy it," Clinton County District Judge Michael Clarizio said Thursday before ordering Rodway and Olson to stand trial on murder and weapons charges. "I don't know why any rational person would want to joke about an innocent man being shot in the back of the head."

Olson and Rodway were bound over to circuit court on one count each of first-degree, felony murder with an alternate charge of second-degree murder, along with one count each of felony firearm possession.

The felony murder charge is based on a theory that Yang was killed during the commission of a larceny. Authorities contend someone stole property from Yang, including his shotgun and backpack, which family members said he always carried while deer hunting.

The state Attorney General's Office on Thursday asked that an alternate count of second-degree murder be added against both men. Second-degree murder does not include premeditation or an underlying felony as elements of the crime.

Ger Yang, right, puts an orange ribbon on nephew Chiyengi Lee's jacket in honor of her late-father (Lee's grandfather) Chong Yang, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, before the second day of the preliminary hearing for the two men charged with the 2018 homicide at the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township.

Clarizio made his ruling after hearing testimony from 13 witnesses over two days in a case that rests largely on circumstantial evidence.

There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and no physical evidence linking the defendants to the killing. DNA evidence linked Olson to an item he admitted losing in the woods that day. That item was found in the general area of the killing but not in close proximity to where Yang fell face-down after being shot in the back of the head.

Both men admitted they were hunting in the area where Yang was killed on the day of the incident but denied any involvement in his death. Police said they did not learn the men were hunting at Rose Lake until late 2021.

Searches of the men's phones turned up numerous text messages between them referring to the Yang death investigation, including an April 2020 photo showing the two men in hunting gear at Rose Lake, along with a message that said, "A couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene."

Another message from September 2020 included a photo of the reward poster Yang's family had put up in the area and said, "They haven't caught ya," updated to "us," according to testimony. There also were messages referring to "the killing field," hunting people, shooting at noises and apparent racial epithets.

Assistant state Attorney General Yasmine Tucker on Thursday argued the messages conveyed consciousness of guilt. One or two "snarky" comments might be understandable, but the messages between Olson and Rodway constitute admissions, she said.

Robert Rodway of St. Johns, left, confers with his attorney Matt Newberg, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, during the second day of a preliminary hearing in Clinton County District Court. Rodway and Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township have both been charged in the November 2018 killing of hunter Chong Yang at Bath Township's Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township.

Moreover, on the night of the killing and into the next day, Olson did internet searches for news about a hunter's death before any information about Yang's death had been released publicly by police, she noted.

Defense attorneys Matthew Newburg and Michael Manley argued police had no substantive evidence tying Rodway and Olson to the murder. Manley characterized the text messages as dark humor, even though they included "appalling things" and were not funny, he said.

Clarizio described the text messages as "critically important" and said the internet searches found on Olson's phone shortly after the killing could be seen as "consciousness of guilt."

He acknowledged that the nature the text messages − whether they are jokes or confessions − may be an issue for a jury to decide.

Felony murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without chance of parole upon conviction. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison upon conviction. Felony firearm possession is a mandatory two-year offense.

Olson and Rodway are being held without bond.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Men ordered to stand trial in 2018 death of hunter in Bath Township