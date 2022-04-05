Men who played role in Pittsburgh garbage collector’s death in 2014 plead guilty in state court

Seven men from a local gang involved in violence that led to a shooting death of a beloved garbage collector in 2014 have pleaded guilty in state court.

The shooting took place in Pittsburgh’s Hilltop neighborhood.

According to our partners at Trib Live, the seven men were members of the Zhoove gang based in Beltshoover. At the time, they were fighting with members of a gang from Arlington called Darccide.

On October 13, 2014, 29-year-old Omar Hodges was waiting in his car for his crew to pick him up for work when he was shot.

Neighbors told Channel 11 News at the time that they heard six to seven gunshots in the area of Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue in Carrick around 7 a.m.

The Trib reports that Hodges got out of his car and was taken to the hospital but died.

In May 2019, Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 that nine people were arrested after a years-long investigation into a turf war between gangs involving bounties of up to $20,000 on the heads of rival gang leaders.

Police said Zhoove and Darccide “engaged in an all-out turf war.”

The Trib reports that in the state court case, two people entered pleas last week with five more pleading on Monday.

According to the Trib, the pleas include the following:

Corey Cheatom, 34, Chris Brown, 29, and Holman Brown, 30, who all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder in Hodges’ death and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in another shooting.

Cody Duncan, 30, who pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in another related shooting.

Lance Gardenhire, 46, who pleaded guilty to two counts of solicitation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in two shootings.

Sheraun Davis, 38, and Shakeem Davis, 31, who pleaded no contest last week to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in a related shooting. Both were sentenced to non-reporting probation.

The Trib said the five who pleaded on Monday will be sentenced at a later date.

