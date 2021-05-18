Men plead no contest to manslaughter in 2020 dragging death

May 18—Two Yuba City men pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges last week in connection to the dragging death of a 19-year-old man who tried to stop a vehicle theft in 2020.

Danny McKnight, 21, and Edgar McKnight, 19, were arrested in September after Victor Camacho, 19, was killed while trying to stop the defendants from fleeing the area in a white sedan after they allegedly tried to steal Camacho's father's car in the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue. Camacho was dragged after attempting to reach into the vehicle and disable it.

Danny McKnight was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon. Edgar McKnight was charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death, attempted auto theft, and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon.

On May 12, Danny McKnight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Edgar McKnight pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter, and attempted auto theft — the latter also admitted a prior strike, pled in another vehicle theft case, and admitted a prior strike on that case, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.

Danny McKnight will be sentenced to 11 years in state prison and Edgar McKnight will receive 16 years in state prison. Both sentence lengths were stipulated as part of them entering pleas and will not be argued about at sentencing, Heimlich said.

Both will be sentenced on June 4 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.