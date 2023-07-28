Men who police say carjacked multiple people, kidnapped and raped woman indicted federally

A group of four men who police say rear-ended cars in New Castle County and Pennsylvania in an attempt to carjack the drivers have been indicted federally for the series of crimes.

The men, 24-year-old Tonnaire McNair-Matthews; 23-year-old David Hinson; 21-year-old Michael Caldwell; and 20-year-old Mahkiya Powell, are all from Delaware. They were indicted July 13, about a month after a New Castle County grand jury indicted the group on 35 counts.

When announcing the indictment, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the "amount of harm and senseless violence they carried out" in one morning was "astonishing and sad."

According to court documents and previous reporting, the spree began around 6:45 a.m. at Thompsons Bridge and Guyen Court roads near Centreville. That's when the group, traveling in a stolen Jeep driven by McNair-Matthews, rear-ended a victim's vehicle and fled the scene prior to police arriving, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

A second crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. in Pennsylvania. During that incident, police said McNair-Matthews rear-ended another woman's vehicle. The woman drove a short distance into Delaware and pulled over to assess the damage.

When she got out of her car, McNair-Matthews forced her back into it at gunpoint. He then got into her car and drove her back into Pennsylvania, police said.

The other men followed the victim's car back into Pennsylvania, where police said McNair-Matthews raped her. The woman was able to escape and call 911 with the help of a nearby resident.

McNair-Matthews then fled the scene, returning to Delaware where he stopped at ATMs along the way, using the woman's debit card. After meeting back up with the other three men − who had also since returned to Delaware − he passed off the debit card to Hinson and Caldwell, who had gotten ahold of a stolen Nissan Pathfinder, according to police.

Those two left to withdraw money from ATMs, while McNair-Matthews − who stayed with Powell − changed clothes "to evade detection," federal authorities said. The duo later met up with Hinson and Caldwell in the parking lot of a local convenience store.

Police spotted the Jeep at the convenience store, but when officers tried to make contact McNair-Matthews and Powell, the men fled in the Jeep. Federal court documents say the two led police on a "high-speed chase" but were able to get away.

Hinson and Caldwell were in another stolen car, a Nissan Pathfinder, and left the convenience store soon after the Jeep fled. Those men drove to I-95, where they rear-ended a vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. near I-95 and Marsh Road. During this incident, police said one of the men pointed a ghost gun at a victim and fled the scene prior to police arriving.

That victim was not injured.

A short time later, troopers saw the red Pathfinder on I-95 south near Naamans Road and began chasing it. As a chase began, police said the Pathfinder crashed into a Mercedes on I-95 south near Route 202.

Both men ran on foot, tossing the gun as they went, but were captured a short time later. The Mercedes driver was not injured.

Powell and McNair-Matthews were arrested separately three days later. All were initially charged locally.

Federally, the men are charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking, Hobbs Act robbery and gun charges related to a Hobbs Act Robbery charge.

The Hobbs Act forbids actual or attempted robbery, or extortion, that affects interstate or foreign commerce.

McNair-Matthews is also charged with kidnapping − causing serious bodily injury and gun charges related to the kidnapping and rape. The other three are charged with accessory after the fact for their role in the kidnapping.

If convicted, the men face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

