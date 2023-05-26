Men posing as driveway sealers involved in Butler County burglary, state police say

State police in Butler are investigating a burglary in which three men are posing as driveway sealers.

The burglary took place in Summit Township.

One male is in his 40s and two are in their 20s, according to a report. They are operating a white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-284-8100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bethel Park police lieutenant taken into federal custody Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail Woman arrested, charged after allegedly spraying pepper spray on court employees in Munhall VIDEO: Steelers’ T.J. Watt talks about viral slip into pool, goals for 2023 season DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts