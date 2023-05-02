Men posing as gas company workers beat resident, steal his pickup, Arizona cops say

Two men were arrested after they pretended to be gas company workers, forced their way into a home, and then assaulted and robbed the resident, Arizona police said.

Police received reports April 17 of a robbery at a home in Peoria, according to a Facebook post.

The resident said that two men knocked on the door while wearing “yellow reflective vests,” according to Peoria police.

The men forced their way into the home and assaulted the resident, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The men then burglarized the home and stole the resident’s 2006 Ford F-150, according to the post.

Garrison Peters, 32, of Glendale and Jarrad Gibson, 25, of Youngtown were arrested without incident, officials said. Peters was arrested April 20 and Gibson was arrested April 28, police said.

The men were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft-means of transportation and burglary, police said.

Peoria is about 15 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Men use stolen truck to destroy ATM and snatch a big haul from Florida bank, feds say

Stolen GPS-enabled headphones help cops catch accused thief, California sheriff says

Man fatally stabs intruder with kitchen knife as he breaks in through window, cops say