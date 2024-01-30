Men posing as utility workers force their way into Long Island home of 69-year-old woman

A group of men posing as utility workers forced their way into the Long Island home of a 69-year-old woman, whose desperate screams for help were enough to send them running, police said.

The trio of suspects — sporting clothing and accessories like fluorescent jackets, hard hats, gloves, and face masks — knocked on the door of a residence on Folie Court in North Hills on Monday, News 12 Long Island reported. They claimed they were there to check on a gas leak and then burst into the home, according to authorities. The homeowner, who did want to be identified, said her 35-year-old aide was the one who answered the door.

“The gas company was working at the end of the block last week and that’s what they were dressed like,” she told the news station. “They looked professional. They said they were here for a gas leak — then he pulled out a gun.”

One of the men held the aide at gunpoint while the others located the homeowner, News 12 reported. When they entered her bedroom, they threw her to the ground and attempted to hold her down. Both of the victims then started screaming, causing the trio of suspects to flee from the home in the direction of Shelter Rock Road, police said.

The homeowner said that while nothing was stolen, the group did leave behind a folder of paperwork for their phony utility work.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident and a search for the suspects continued on Tuesday. Authorities said there does not appear to be any additional threat to the community and have asked anyone with information to contact police.