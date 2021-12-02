Men ‘preyed on charitable hearts’ to fund lavish lifestyle in $13M scheme, feds say

Two men told investors they were collecting money “for charitable and humanitarian projects,” according to a grand jury indictment. Instead, they spent $13 million on a Mercedes Benz, a luxury home in Norway and $2.7 million in silver coins, in addition to travel and personal expenses..

Nathan J. Peachey, 50, from Pennsylvania, and John Wick Winer, 67, from New Mexico, were convicted Nov. 23 in South Dakota. Charges included Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice, and nine counts of Laundering Monetary Instruments., according to a Dec. 1 release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in South Dakota.

The grand jury indictment listed two additional defendants, Lorin William Rosier, who “oversaw their fraud scheme” and lived in Norway, and Fredrick Arias, who lived in Arizona and helped solicit funds. Arias is a former Arizona detective and may have left the country, reported Keloland News Group.

As part of the scam, Peachey posed as a member of the clergy, while Rosier pretended to be the bishop of an international Christian charity, Keloland News Group reported.

Money the two acquired was funneled through banks and wire transfers so the men could keep the donations.

“The purpose of the conspiracy was to enrich the co-conspirators,” the release said.

“Mr. Peachey and Mr. Winer preyed on the charitable hearts of innocent victims,” Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said in the release.

Lawyers for the two convicted defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

“During the trial, we heard evidence of the defendants boasting on tape about their ability to con ‘99-percent of the population,’“ FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul said, according to the news release.

Peachey and Winer face maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both punishments, in addition to three years of supervised release, and forfeiture of the stolen money. They would also potentially pay $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, as well as restitution.

The two will be sentenced Feb. 14, 2022.

