Men’s prisons at risk of overflowing as police told to put 400 cells on standby

Men’s prisons in England and Wales have just 315 cells left, The Telegraph understands.

Police have been ordered by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to put 400 cells on permanent standby amid fears of prisons overflowing.

It comes after the numbers of prisoners rose by nearly 250 in a week from 83,848 last Friday to 84,091 this Friday.

The last time prisons came so close to reaching full capacity was in June 2007 under Tony Blair’s government.

To cope with the crisis, it began an emergency early release of more than 1,500 prisoners before they had completed their sentences.

Around 25,000 “non-dangerous” prisoners serving under four years were eligible.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is understood to have discussed emergency measures with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and prisons minister Damian Hinds at a crisis meeting in No 10 two weeks ago.

But government sources said ministers were determined to avoid repeating Labour’s enforced early release of thousands of prisoners ahead of a general election.

Instead, the sources said they were considering all options to expand prison places.

The MoJ has already ordered fast-track refurbishment of empty cells in prisons including HMP Liverpool and HMP Birmingham and is putting 1,000 rapid deployment cells in 18 jails across the country.

These are pre-constructed blocks that can be dropped into spare land inside jails.

The MoJ has also changed the release rules for offenders serving under four years in jail so that they can be freed from jail earlier on electronic tags and subject to home curfews.

Hundreds have so far become eligible for the scheme.

However, a senior prison source warned: “There are just 315 male adult spaces left. We are coming to the end game. There is nothing left.”

The source said there was also growing concern over women’s prisons which were closing in on their maximum capacity but did not have the “safety valve” of being able to transfer inmates to police cells.

“There is increasing concern about the rise in the women’s population, which is a few weeks behind the male estate, but starting to reach a critical state.

“Unlike the male population, there are no contingencies for the women’s estate if it becomes full,” said the source.

Figures released under Freedom of Information laws showed that the MoJ has already had to spend more than £1 million on empty police cells which it reserved but did not use in the south of England under an agreement with forces, known as Operation Safeguard.

