Men who prosecutors said engaged in a street race, and killed Bakersfield grandmother sentenced

Jun. 13—A man who sped at 130 mph on Old River Road and drove with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison, plus four years and four months.

Ronald Pierce Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two charges related to driving intoxicated in the collision death of Maria Blaney Navarro, 58.

"Her death ripped the soul out of our family," according to a victim impact statement read in court by a victims' advocate in the Kern County District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Pierce was street racing Israel Maldonado, who was sentenced to two years of probation.

Maldonado was acquitted of murder, but was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

Pierce addressed the court and apologized repeatedly to the family. He said he's so ashamed of himself and takes responsibility for what happened to Navarro.

In November 2019, Pierce broadsided Navarro's car so hard that she flung across the concrete median on Old River Road and smashed into a crane truck. Navarro died at the scene, while the two children in her car were severely injured.

Prosecutor Cole McKnight said both kids' legs were broken and they had to use wheelchairs.

