Men pump gas for man with disabilities, follow him home to beat and rob him, AR cops say

Police in Arkansas are looking for several men accused of robbing and then beating a man with disabilities after pumping his gas.

The 67-year-old man told police he was at a gas station on Nov. 1 and let some men pump his gas for him. After leaving the gas station, he went home and realized the men followed him home, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The man told police that while he was still sitting in his car, the men robbed him at gunpoint and then beat him with the gun, the release said.

Several items were then stolen from the man, including his own handgun, police said.

The man told police he recognized the men as the same men who had just pumped gas for him.

Police did not specify how many men were involved in the robbery. They have identified one suspect, but no arrests were made as of Nov. 4.

