Men robbed of $300K in jewelry as they left Philly nightclub

Philadelphia police are investigating after three men were robbed of $300,000 in jewelry as they left a Center City nightclub early Monday morning.

Video Transcript

- Breaking news-- three men were robbed of $300,000 in jewelry as they left the Center City nightclub. Police say two men approached the victims outside Biblos on 18th Street between Chestnut and Sansom just before 1:00 in the morning. One of the suspects was armed. The thieves stole watches, rings, necklaces, and ran off on foot. No injuries were reported. Now on to our--