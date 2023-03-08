Men in Scotland who loudly boast about sexual conquests in public could face jail

Misogyny violence against women

Men who loudly discuss their sexual conquests in public could face up to seven years in jail under plans to criminalise misogyny in Scotland.

A consultation, published by the SNP Government, proposes creating five new laws designed to outlaw “abusive and humiliating” male behaviour which is claimed stops women “fully participating in society”.

Under a new offence of “misogynistic behaviour”, it would not be necessary for an offender to directly address a woman to be found guilty, under the plans.

Instead, they could watch pornography where others could see it or have “loud, graphic sexual conversations about women in a public place where they can be heard by others”.

Meanwhile, under a new offence of “misogynistic harassment”, an offence would be committed if a man shouts sexually abusive remarks at a woman in the street or uses abusive language “to a girl who does not want to be ‘chatted up’”.

Other examples would include “deliberately rubbing up against a woman in a crowded place” or showing porn to a female.

In addition, a new offence of “stirring up” hatred against women and girls could be deployed against “incel” male supremacist bloggers or Andrew Tate-style online personalities who make inflammatory remarks about the opposite sex.

Making rape, sexual assault or disfigurement threats against women would also become a specific offence, following an explosion in online abuse directed at women.

Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws SNP laws misogyny violence against women - David Hartley/Shutterstock

The plans were based on a report written by Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws, who was paid £1,000 a day by Nicola Sturgeon’s government to conduct an investigation into misogyny north of the border.

The Labour peer published her report last year, arguing that men perpetrated “daily abuses which blight the lives” of women.

She claimed she had found that women were facing “an absolute horror story” and warned that what was perceived as “low level” harassment could prove to be “the subsoil from which more grave crimes emerge”.

Baroness Kennedy urged women to take part in the consultation, which proposes writing her proposals into Scots law.

“For too long, the law has not been drawn from the experience of women,” she said.

“It is time to hear from girls and women about what they think should be included in law so that they can be treated as equals and live free from abuse and denigration.”

Seven-year prison sentences proposed

The SNP is also seeking views on the appropriate sanctions those found guilty of the new misogyny offences would face.

It stated that the proposed maximum punishment for misogynistic harassment or behaviour is seven years imprisonment.

Criminal offences would be triggered in cases “where the perpetrator perceives their victim to be a woman, irrespective as to the victim’s sex or gender”.

Women making unwanted sexually-motivated advances towards men, or discussing their sexual conquests in public, would not face sanctions under the legislation.

The report stated that the justice system had been designed “by men, for men” and needed to adapt to “meet the needs of over half of our society”.

A statutory aggravation of misogyny would be created, it is proposed. This would mean where an offence had misogynistic motives or features, it could be punished more harshly, in the same way that offences linked to racism can be.

Keith Brown SNP laws misogyny violence against women - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Keith Brown, the SNP’s Justice Secretary, said: “Women and girls are routinely humiliated, touched, groped, undermined, trolled and objectified both online and off, and subjected to threats, harassment and abuse about their looks or desirability – stopping them from fully participating in society.

“Although there are already a range of laws that can be used to prosecute aspects of misogynistic harassment and abuse, these do not accurately identify the particular harm caused by misogyny. They also fail to adequately respond to problems faced by women, which is why we are consulting on further criminal reforms.

“And while criminal law reform alone cannot be expected to eliminate misogynistic abuse, or the attitudes which perpetuate it, these specific criminal protections are an important step in challenging society’s – and particularly men’s – tolerance of misogyny.”