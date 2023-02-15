Men sentenced in 2020 killing in Shelby

Thomas

Two young men have each been sentenced to years in prison related to the death of a Charlotte man.

The incident happened in Shelby at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2020, on Charles Road.

According to investigators and prosecutors, a group of teenagers arranged to meet Sean David Thomas to purchase marijuana.

Though from Charlotte, 25-year-old Thomas had family in the area.

According to Shelby Police, Thomas pulled into the parking lot of The Pantry on Charles Road with the intention of meeting someone. Police say that’s when a car arrived with four other young men. Both cars pulled into a parking lot next to the store.

The five teens attempted to rob Thomas, and a shootout ensued, according to Lt. Scott Champion with Shelby Police.

Two calls to 911 alerted police to shots being fired and a car running off the road. Investigators found Thomas behind the wheel in some woods nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He is able to drive off from that scene and go about 100 to 150 yards and crash in a wooded area,” Champion said in a previous interview.

Several suspects were arrested in following days.

Littlejohn was arrested a week later.

Though not all of the defendants may have pulled the trigger, all were charged because of the felony murder rule, a precedent in which a person can be charged with murder for knowingly being in commission of a felony that can result in death.

Assistant District Attorney Rick Shaffer said in court this week that witnesses said the teens conspired to commit the robbery.

Last week, Littlejohn, now 20, accepted a plea offer. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a sentence of 18 to 23 years with credit for time he’s served since being arrested.

Here’s where his codefendants stand:

Kevin Bernard Walls, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon (unrelated to that caser). He received a sentence of 17 to 21 years in prison.

Kevante Dechaun Miller, now 21, and Zantavious Daycon Petty, now 20, are both still in Cleveland County jail.

The 16-year-old who was charged also has not had his case resolved.

According to his obituary, Thomas “had a great sense of humor and loved to do impersonations and crack jokes that could make you laugh even when you weren't in the best of moods. He was fluent in several languages including Patwa and Spanish.”

Thomas graduated from Mallard Creek High School in January of 2014 and went on to briefly serve in the military before following in his late granddaddy's footsteps and becoming a chef,” his obituary said.

He worked at several restaurants including Red Lobster where he met the love of his life, Keshona Lee. They were together for three years before getting married on May 30, 2020. Out of their union, they were blessed to have a beautiful baby girl named Queen Antonelle.

His widow said in court that the actions of that day have affected many lives.

Their two young children will never know their father.

"I have two toddlers, one of which won't know what her father smells like," she said in court.

Littlejohn's public defender, Alton Reeder, said his client has remorse for his actions that night.

"He deeply regrets what happened on this day," Reeder said.

Littlejohn will receive credit for his more than 600 days in jail awaiting trial toward his prison sentence.

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Men sentenced in 2020 killing in Shelby