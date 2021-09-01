Men sentenced, fined for falsifying pension reports

Sep. 1—Co-owners of a New Hampshire asbestos abatement company were sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston for making false statements to employee pension plans, according to an announcement from Acting Massachusetts U.S. District Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.

Richard Quinn, 58, of Sterling, Massachusetts, and Gary McCaffrey, 66, of Salem, New Hampshire, each were sentenced to two years of probation with the first six months to be served in home confinement.

Both were also ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 and restitution of $337,416. Records showed that Quinn and McCaffrey pleaded guilty April 30 and May 25, respectively, to one count each of making false statements to a pension plan covered by the Employee Retirement Security Act, Mendell said in his statement.

Together, the men owned and operated Absolute Environmental Inc., an asbestos abatement company. State records show that it was first registered in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in 2004.

Mendell said that between November 2014 and May 2017, Quinn and McCaffrey continued to employ several undocumented individuals after being notified of their status.

At the same time, they knowingly falsified reports to pension plans about the work performed by the undocumented individuals, according to Mendell, failing to make required pension contributions of over $337,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Grady of Mendell's Public Corruption and Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.