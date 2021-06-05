Men sentenced for involvement in 2020 dragging death

Jun. 5—Two local men were each sentenced to more than 10 years in state prison on Friday for their part in the 2020 dragging death of a 19-year-old Yuba City man.

Danny McKnight, 21, was sentenced to 11 years in state prison and Edgar McKnight, 19, was sentenced to 14 years, eight months in prison, according to Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Cameron King.

In September 2020, Victor Camacho was killed while trying to stop the defendants from fleeing the area in a white sedan after the defendants tried to steal Camacho's father's car in the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue in Yuba City. Camacho was dragged after attempting to reach into the vehicle to disable it.

On May 12, Danny McKnight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Edgar McKnight pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and attempted auto theft. Edgar McKnight also admitted to a prior strike, pled in another vehicle theft case, and admitted a prior strike on that case.

On Friday, the victim's mother, Josefina Camacho, and stepfather, Paul Noonan, addressed the court during the sentencing hearing, according to King.

Both defendants have been in custody since September 2020.