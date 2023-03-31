Men sentenced for murdering Carroll County teen, spending a month on the run

Two men are heading to prison after being convicted of the 2020 murder of a teenager earlier this year.

Cameron Shemar Allen and Jadarakis “JD” Avuntray Caldwell, both 18 at the time of the murder, were convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Allen was also convicted of malice murder.

Prosecutors say Christopher Parker, 19, was found dead from a gunshot to his chest in November 2020.

Deputies say that witnesses described the getaway car, which was spotted just 30 minutes later on on Hwy. 61.

Both Allen and Caldwell ran away from the car when it was stopped by a Carroll County deputy. The driver, then-20-year-old Odarian Bailey, stayed and ultimately identified the two men.

Bailey was charged with murder, malice murder and aggravated assault. Bailey was initially reluctant to speak with investigators, but ultimately assisted in their investigation and pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Nearly a month later, in December 2020, authorities found and arrested Allen and Caldwell in Atlanta.

After their convictions last month, both men appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Allen was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and an additional five years. Caldwell was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole and an additional five years.

