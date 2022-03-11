Men sentenced for November walleye and sauger bust on Lake of the Woods

Mar. 10—BAUDETTE, Minn. — Two Twin Cities men have been sentenced and a third awaits sentencing in connection with a November 2021 incident on Lake of the Woods, when conservation officers seized 72 walleyes and saugers.

David Sysa, 23, Cedar, Minnesota, and Michael Sysa, 22, Oak Grove, Minnesota, each must pay $795 in fines and restitution, court records show. Also charged was Yevgeniy Simonovich, 29, of Elk River, Minnesota, who hasn't been sentenced; a pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday, March 16, court records show.

A juvenile angler in the party wasn't charged but received a warning.

The sentences, which each include $480 in restitution, result from an incident Sunday, Nov. 7, when conservation officers for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources found the four anglers with 48 fish over their limit during a check at the Wheelers Point public boat access on the Rainy River.

According to court records, DNR conservation officer Corey Sura of Baudette counted 72 fish during a check at the boat landing while the anglers were loading up to head home. Anglers can keep an aggregate limit of six walleyes and saugers on Lake of the Woods, of which no more than four can be walleyes.

Sura confiscated all 72 fish, which were donated to the Senior Living Center in Warroad, Minnesota, for residents' consumption. DNR conservation officer Ben Huener of Roseau, Minnesota, also assisted with the incident.

David and Michael Sysa also were sentenced to 90 days in jail, but the jail time was stayed for one year; as long as they remain law-abiding and have no similar offenses, they won't have to serve any jail time.

The charges are misdemeanors.