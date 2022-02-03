Men sentenced as part of dog-fighting, cocaine ring after police rescue 168 pit bulls

A pair of Georgia men convicted as part of a multi-state dog-fighting and cocaine trafficking ring that spanned from north Georgia to Alabama and Florida were sentenced Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia.

41-year-old Jarvis Lockett of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and cocaine distribution. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

51-year-old Christopher Raines of Talbotton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. He was sentenced to a little more than 11 years in prison, five years supervised release and a $10,000 fine.

The dog-fighting ring, based in Roberta, extended into north Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 to February 2020. Law enforcement searched 15 homes and rescued 168 pit bulls in February 2020.

During the searches, law enforcement recovered cash, cocaine and evidence of dog fighting activities including veterinary penicillin, break sticks, photos of fighting dogs, a dog weight training vest, a dog fighting pit, a dog treadmill, and blood-stained carpet and walls, as well as 14 dogs at a home in Roberta.

A home in Warner Robins owned by Lockett was searched on the same day where investigators found a pit bull terrier dog that was extremely injured and lethargic with injuries that had been stapled closed.

They found medicine and supplies to treat animals for injuries sustained from dog fighting activities, a notepad containing dog names and dollar amounts, a 50-pound digital scale, paperwork from a veterinary clinic, a blender with dog food and medicine, dog breeding registration certificates and several bags of cash as the home.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of Raines’ Talbotton property, recovering 41 dogs used in dog fighting.

The dogs were malnourished with scars, hair loss and spliced ears, according to court documents. Investigators seized items used in dog fighting including a skin stapler, IV kits, veterinary medical supplies and dog breeding certificates.

As part of Raines’ plea agreement, he admitted he was the manager of a criminal organization and was responsible for drug transactions ranging from a quarter to 1.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Lockett had his dogs participate in fights in Macon and Melrose, Florida, according to court documents. Lockett also served as a referee for these fights. He also participated in dog fights in Taylor County, Eastman and Shiloh, receiving $16,000 for his winning dog, the release read.

His phone contained text messages between Lockett and multiple defendants that included killing an unaggressive dog, planning a dog fight and selling a female dog for $10,000. Additional text messages included discussions of purchasing $250,000 in narcotics, according to court documents. On July 10 and Sept. 12 of 2019, a confidential informant purchased cocaine from Lockett in Roberta.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said when the tip came in it was initially thought to just be a handful of local people involved in a dog fighting ring.

“What started out as a local investigation soon turned into a complex investigation that included people from multiple states and all walks of life,” Deese said. “It is impossible to comprehend just how cruel these dogs were being treated for the purpose of training them to kill.

“Our team rescued 168 pit bulls during the execution of the search warrants and not the first dog acted aggressively toward the officers. The dogs just wanted attention and love. Organized dog fighting is a dark, sick and disgusting culture that has no place in our society.”