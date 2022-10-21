Men shoot at security guards outside Memphis strip club, police say
Two men are on the run after gunfire erupted outside of a Memphis strip club, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the bullets flew outside of the Purple Diamond on Macon Road around 3 a.m. the morning of Sunday, October 16.
Two men were causing a disturbance and were escorted out of the club by security, according to police.
Police said those men then went to their small black SUV, grabbed semi-automatic handguns, came back and began firing at the security guards.
No one was injured in the gunfire and the two gunmen took off, police said.
Memphis Police said both men are between 24-25 and about 5-foot-8.
If you recognize either of these men, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
