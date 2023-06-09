Men shooting at each other in Petersburg apartment complex convicted in bystander's death

PETERSBURG – The two men whose shootout at a downtown apartment complex last July resulted in the death of a bystander were convicted Friday afternoon for killing her.

A Circuit Court jury deliberated for just over four hours before finding Jesiah Flowers guilty of second-degree murder and Davin Mitchell guilty of voluntary manslaughter. During their gun battle July 2, 2022 inside the ArtistSpace Lofts, 19-year-old Toni “Stinka” Knight was killed and her 11-year-old cousin injured as they walked into the crossfire inside the building’s lobby.

Flowers faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison on the murder charge and Mitchell 10 years on the manslaughter charge when they are sentenced Aug. 17.

Diane Branzelle had waited 342 days and four hours to hear the fate of the two suspects accused of killing her daughter. After court was adjourned, family members and supporters hugged her and cheered outside the Petersburg courthouse.

Toni 'Stinka' Knight, shown in this family photo, was shot to death July 2, 2022 when she was caught in crossfire outside the ArtistSpace Lofts in Petersburg. On Friday, a Petersburg jury convicted two men for her death.

“We got justice for Stinka,” Branzelle said, a tone of relief in her voice.

As she walked from the courtroom, Branzelle also got a hug from Mitchell’s mother. Shortly before the verdict was read, the two women chatted in the lobby where the suspect’s mother wanted to apologize to the victim’s mother.

Flowers’ mother and two sisters fled the courtroom in tears after Circuit Court Judge Dennis Martin remanded Flowers back into custody. He had been released on bond pending the trial, and his attorney, James Bullard, had requested Flowers remain out until sentencing.

Mitchell, on the other hand, had remained in custody. Martin also refused attorney Stephen Sommers’ request to let Mitchell out on bond until sentencing.

Both defendants were also convicted on weapons and wounding charges stemming from the incident and will receive prison time for those, including ones for Knight's 11-year-old cousin who was struck in the head by bullet shrapnel.

Each man had faced a total of 14 charges. Flowers was convicted on 11 of them, and Mitchell on five.

It took the judge 50 minutes to read the 85 pages of instructions to the jury before giving them the case, but only a few minutes for the court clerk to read the verdicts.

Prior to the jury coming in, both Martin and a sheriff’s deputy warned spectators in the courtroom about emotional outbursts when the decisions were read. “I don’t care what you think the verdict is or what the verdict should have been,” the judge said. He warned that 15 Petersburg Police officers and Virginia State Police troopers were stationed outside to keep the peace, “and I don’t expect any problems.”

The room grew silent and tense as the verdicts were read. Neither defendant showed any reaction as they heard the decisions.

Closing arguments

Both defense counsels pushed for the jury to be allowed to consider self-defense in the instructions, which is what both defendants are claiming prompted the altercation. Flowers and Mitchell attended Hopewell High School together and were involved in an altercation there three years ago, and the prosecution claimed it was that beef that led to the shooting.

“It all started with a fist fight in Hopewell and ended with a shootout in Petersburg,” lead prosecutor Thomas Chaffe said in his closing argument.

Attorneys for the defendants tried to blow holes in the prosecution’s case … and each other’s.

Bullard laid blame squarely on Mitchell, saying he was the one that instigated the shootout because he threatened Flowers and his family. Whie Flowers admitted to shooting first, it was Mitchell who fired the most rounds, several of them blindly as he was running from the scene.

"He changed the world that day, and we are all the worst for it," Bullard said. He interjected something that his grandmother used to tell him as a child about staying away from troublesome people -- they were "a lie and the truth ain't in them.".

"If Josephine Bailey were still alive, she would look right at [Mitchell] and say, 'That boy is a lie and the truth ain't nowhere near him,'" Bullard said.

Of Flowers’ testimony Thursday, Bullard said he was telling the truth, but noted how Chaffe and Sommers tried to bully him on the stand.

“They are taking a victory lap for tripping up a kid,” the attorney said.

Sommers told the jury if Flowers had not fired first, then Mitchell would not have drawn his weapon.

"Who set this death sequence in motion? One person: Jesiah Flowers," Sommers said. "He lit the fuse that created this explosion in everyone's world."

According to surveillance video from the building, Mitchell and Flowers passed each other on a stairwell the day of the incident when something sparked the shootout. Mitchell was by himself while Flowers was accompanied by his two sisters and 16-year-old Keshawn Hicks, a third suspect who made a plea agreement with prosecutors and will be sentenced in August.

On the video, Knight’s 11-year-old cousin was already in the lobby when the shooting started, and she is seen running for cover. Knight was shot outside the door and collapsed face down on the sidewalk while her other cousin, who was not injured, ran.

Each defendant claimed the other made threats on that stairwell, but the video did not have an audio track. Flowers said Mitchell threatened to kill him while Mitchell said someone in Flowers’ group called him a “motherf****r.”

Sommers questioned why the people who were with Flowers that day at ArtistSpace Lofts were not called to corroborate Flowers' claim that Mitchell provoked him. He called that "the elephant in the room" on the case.

Lead prosecutor Thomas Chaffe admitted during his closing arguments that Mitchell's gun fired the shot that ultimately killed Knight.

"We know it was Devin Mitchell's bullet that killed Toni Knight. She was right there in front of the glass," Chaffe said. "But it, the bullet, could very easily have belonged to Jesiah Flowers."

The Petersburg commonwealth's attorney brought second-degree murde charges against both men and 16-year-old Keshawn Hicks, a third suspect who has entered a plea agreement in the case. Chaffe said that wwas done because it was "the mutual combat" among them that ultimately cost Knight her life.

Chaffe tore apart both defendants’ testimonies the day before.

“[Mitchell] talked like a lawyer. There was nothing genuine about his testimony,” Chaffe told the jurors. “He sounded like a 13-Bravo recruit using legal terms to camouflage that he made up his testimony. Flowers’ counsel had to lead him all the time, and he contradicted himself.”

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Men convicted in July 2022 death of woman at Petersburg apartments