Men shot by Rittenhouse can't be called 'victims' during trial, but 'rioters,' 'looters' OK, judge rules

The three men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality can be labeled rioters, looters or arsonists if the teen's defense team has evidence to support the characterizations — but they shouldn't be called victims, the Wisconsin judge in Rittenhouse's murder trial ruled this week.

That decision was among the ground rules Kenosha County Judge Bruce E. Schroeder set Monday for the trial, which is expected to begin Nov. 1.

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha during protests that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is free on bond.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, used a semiautomatic rifle that resembles the made-for-military AR-15. He has said he was attacked, acted in self-defense and went to the demonstrations on Aug. 25, 2020, to help protect businesses from looters.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger had asked the judge to prohibit the defense from describing the men who were shot with pejorative language.

On Monday, the judge reiterated his reportedly long-held policy against allowing the word victim in his criminal trials until there is a conviction. He said that term is "loaded" with prejudgement.

Binger, the prosecutor, argued that the terms rioters, looters and arsonists "are loaded, if not more loaded," than "victim."

"You've not let me call someone a victim when it was proven," he said to the judge.

Binger said that whatever the three men were up to before being shot had nothing to do with their confrontations with Rittenhouse and his decision to open fire. He argued the defendant had not seen the three do anything criminal when he shot them.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for the families of the two men killed and for Grosskreutz did not respond, either.

Grosskreutz, who has not been charged with any crime, earlier this month filed a suit against the city, county and law enforcement that alleges that Kenosha officials enabled a "band of white nationalist vigilantes" during the protest.

A spokesperson representing the city and the police department declined to comment, but an attorney representing Kenosha County and the sheriff labeled the allegations as false.

"The lawsuit also fails to acknowledge that Mr. Grosskreutz was himself armed with a firearm when he was shot and Mr. Grosskreutz failed to file the lawsuit against the person who actually shot him," attorney Sam Hall said.