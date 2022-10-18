Men smash City Gear window with sledgehammer, steal over $5K in clothes
Four men used a sledgehammer to smash their way into a Memphis City Gear and ran off with more than $5,000 in clothing, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the break-in happened around 1 a.m. on Monday, October 17 at a City Gear on Austin Peay Highway.
Surveillance video showed four men jump out of a white Infiniti before smashing through the front window, according to police.
The four men made off with $5,500 in clothing, police said.
If you know who these men are or anything about this burglary, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
