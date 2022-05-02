Men smash through glass cases at Wolfchase Mall and steal jewelry from store, police say

Surveillance video shows a man with a hammer bashing through several jewelry cases in the Wolfchase Mall.

Memphis Police said the brazen shoplifting happened Friday, April 29 at JCPenny around 4:45 p.m.

As one man repeatedly wacks the glass cases, several other men can be seen grabbing items before the five men run off.

Police said they ran out with stolen jewelry after leaving the display cases shattered.

If you have idea who these men are or if you have any information about the stolen jewelry, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

